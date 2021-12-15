Release 1.22 A few levels more.

Release 1.22

79 /200 levels. (+24 new levels), 10 moved to hidden.

Powers activated.

Dev panel added to main menu.

The pace is picking up, the levels are now getting much harder.

Some levels require normal powers. ːLotusː

At the moment the powers require activation in order OR via the dev panel.

The dev panel can also unlock all levels, or you can view them in the editor.

The focus for the next release 1.23 is going to be levels and a couple of new enemies. ːcozycrashfishː