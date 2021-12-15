 Skip to content

Ancient Gods update for 15 December 2021

Ancient Gods patch 0.1.0

View all patches · Last edited by Wendy

The update will be released tomorrow 16/12/2021 UTC+0

Classes rework:
  • You must choose exactly 3 classes for your god.
  • The chosen classes will decide the available card pool for that run.
Pure combo rework:
  • Now pure combo will convert the current combo to pure combo and keep the amount of combos.
  • Pure combo when receiving another combo will change to that combo and keep the same amount.

-> Pure card will act as a bridge between combo types to serve hybrid decks.

Starting deck rework
  • The starting deck is decided by the composition of chosen classes/

New feature

God's mission
  • Use god to do quests, the reward is that god's shard.
God's short story

New event: Cleansing Fountain
  • An event capable of removing cursed cards
  • The number of cards removed will depend on the result when rolling 2 dice at the same time.

Balance

  • Increase the speed of scaling the opponent's strength in endless
  • Adjusted Campaign rewards: Give more gods instead of shards and diamonds
  • Gold and diamonds earned by events or battles will scale according to the current stage
  • Life steal's mana cost reduced from 1 to 0
  • Phalanx's mana cost reduced from 3 to 1
  • Ares's passive will no longer receive overloads
  • Add 2 new monster's passives: Shield Block & Recover
Quality of Life
  • Now you can cancel discard.
  • Added quest info, you can track quest progress while you're exploring.

WARNING: This update will reset all quests and rewards in the campaign. Unfinished runs will automatically be abandoned, so please complete them before the update 👀

Fixed bug
  • Visual bug that retains previous opponent's block
  • Bug where Odin casts passive every time he uses 1 mana
  • Bug where Passive of monster named Rage can roll out more than 1 time
  • In Endless the backgrounds for Greek and Egypt have been swapped
  • Discard-related bugs
  • Bug where Xipe Topec's passive always draws 2 cards at the start of the turn

