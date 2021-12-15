Ancient Gods patch 0.1.0
The update will be released tomorrow 16/12/2021 UTC+0
Classes rework:
- You must choose exactly 3 classes for your god.
- The chosen classes will decide the available card pool for that run.
Pure combo rework:
- Now pure combo will convert the current combo to pure combo and keep the amount of combos.
- Pure combo when receiving another combo will change to that combo and keep the same amount.
-> Pure card will act as a bridge between combo types to serve hybrid decks.
Starting deck rework
- The starting deck is decided by the composition of chosen classes/
_
New feature
_
God's mission
- Use god to do quests, the reward is that god's shard.
God's short story
New event: Cleansing Fountain
- An event capable of removing cursed cards
- The number of cards removed will depend on the result when rolling 2 dice at the same time.
_
Balance
_
- Increase the speed of scaling the opponent's strength in endless
- Adjusted Campaign rewards: Give more gods instead of shards and diamonds
- Gold and diamonds earned by events or battles will scale according to the current stage
- Life steal's mana cost reduced from 1 to 0
- Phalanx's mana cost reduced from 3 to 1
- Ares's passive will no longer receive overloads
- Add 2 new monster's passives: Shield Block & Recover
Quality of Life
- Now you can cancel discard.
- Added quest info, you can track quest progress while you're exploring.
**
WARNING: This update will reset all quests and rewards in the campaign. Unfinished runs will automatically be abandoned, so please complete them before the update 👀
**
Fixed bug
- Visual bug that retains previous opponent's block
- Bug where Odin casts passive every time he uses 1 mana
- Bug where Passive of monster named Rage can roll out more than 1 time
- In Endless the backgrounds for Greek and Egypt have been swapped
- Discard-related bugs
- Bug where Xipe Topec's passive always draws 2 cards at the start of the turn
Changed depots in beta branch