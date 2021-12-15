Update to 1.02

Added:
- New awards: Bronce,Silver and Golden Seat for total customers
- New Loopedia article: Seat awards
- Loopedia: Added symbols to some articles to improve understanding
- New victory condition: most customer after X turns
- Loopedia: Added section about the victory conditions increasing it to 74 articles in two languages
- Statistics: Total revenue and lured customers of a match are now displayed as small table in the background of the corresponding charts
Fixed:
- Tooltip delay was at 400% by default (is now 50%)
- AI faced a situation where it pondered in circles and stopped the game from progessing (Franz Fischer)
- AI bug in equipment management
- Typos across both languages and the whole game
Changed:
- Some AI evaluations were adjusted
