 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Klomanager - Hochgewürgt update for 15 December 2021

Update to 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 7886120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • New awards: Bronce,Silver and Golden Seat for total customers
  • New Loopedia article: Seat awards
  • Loopedia: Added symbols to some articles to improve understanding
  • New victory condition: most customer after X turns
  • Loopedia: Added section about the victory conditions increasing it to 74 articles in two languages
  • Statistics: Total revenue and lured customers of a match are now displayed as small table in the background of the corresponding charts

Fixed:

  • Tooltip delay was at 400% by default (is now 50%)
  • AI faced a situation where it pondered in circles and stopped the game from progessing (Franz Fischer)
  • AI bug in equipment management
  • Typos across both languages and the whole game

Changed:

  • Some AI evaluations were adjusted

Changed files in this update

Klomanager- Hochgewürgt Windows Depot 1333281
  • Loading history…
Klomanager - Hochgewürgt MacOS Depot 1333282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.