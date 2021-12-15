Dota 2 update for 15 December 2021
ClientVersion 5121
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_RP_PLAYING_AGHANIMS_MATCH:
Aghanim's Labyrinth: Depth %s1 as %s2›
Extra notes