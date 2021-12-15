December 15th 2021 KP Shop Item Update

Hello Chasers!
Here are new premium items being added to KurtzPel on December 15th, 2021.
1. Heroic Karma Token (Desperado) – 1,000 KP
**2. Desperado Weapon
- Survival Hunting Rifle – 800 KP**
2) Unicorn Academy Rifle – 800 KP
3. White Noel Costume Weapon Package - ~~1,600 KP ~~-> 1,200 KP
※ A package that contains 2 cubes that lets you select 1 White Noel Costume Weapon (Elemental Burster, Soul Scythe, Orb, Sword & Shield, Kunai, Double Glaive) of your choice.
※ White Noel Costume Weapon Package and individual weapons are on sale from UTC+0 2021-12-15 after maintenance - 2022-01-12 01:00.
< Elemental Burster >
< Soul Scythe >
< Orb >
< Sword & Shield >
< Kunai >
< Double Glaive >
4. Snowman Special Package -
1,700 KP -> 1,225 KP
※ Snowman Special Package is on sale from UTC+0 2021-12-15 after maintenance - 2021-12-29 01:00
※ Only 1 package can be purchased per account during the sales period
※ Included Items: Snowman Accessory (Costume Hair - Bottom) / Snow Angel (Emote) / Supply Box (Powered Armor) x3
< The package only includes Snowman accessory (Costume Hair - Bottom). Costume Outfit and Weapons seen here have been equipped for display purposes.>
< Emote_Snow Angel >
Changed files in this update