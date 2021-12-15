December 15th 2021 KP Shop Item Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7885928 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 05:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Chasers!

Here are new premium items being added to KurtzPel on December 15th, 2021.

1. Heroic Karma Token (Desperado) – 1,000 KP

**2. Desperado Weapon

Survival Hunting Rifle – 800 KP**

2) Unicorn Academy Rifle – 800 KP

3. White Noel Costume Weapon Package - ~~1,600 KP ~~-> 1,200 KP

※ A package that contains 2 cubes that lets you select 1 White Noel Costume Weapon (Elemental Burster, Soul Scythe, Orb, Sword & Shield, Kunai, Double Glaive) of your choice.

※ White Noel Costume Weapon Package and individual weapons are on sale from UTC+0 2021-12-15 after maintenance - 2022-01-12 01:00.



< Elemental Burster >



< Soul Scythe >



< Orb >



< Sword & Shield >



< Kunai >



< Double Glaive >

4. Snowman Special Package - 1,700 KP -> 1,225 KP

※ Snowman Special Package is on sale from UTC+0 2021-12-15 after maintenance - 2021-12-29 01:00

※ Only 1 package can be purchased per account during the sales period

※ Included Items: Snowman Accessory (Costume Hair - Bottom) / Snow Angel (Emote) / Supply Box (Powered Armor) x3



< The package only includes Snowman accessory (Costume Hair - Bottom). Costume Outfit and Weapons seen here have been equipped for display purposes.>



< Emote_Snow Angel >