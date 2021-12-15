Holiday Update with Gifts & New Languages!

Dear Synth Riders Family,

We have a very special gift for you this holiday season!

We have prepared the Merry Synthmas Update to say “thank you” for all the support we have received from you, and to celebrate the amazing Synth Riders community.

In a nutshell:

🎄 Brand new song “Carol of the Bells” by Dance With The Dead - a synthwave/metal take on the classic carol from the player-favourite artist!

👪 Native language support for 6 new languages - Korean, Japanese, Chinese, French, German and Spanish.

❄️ Personalized platforms - you can now express your flair in multiplayer lobbies and in solo play with customizable colors and “decals” to decorate the platforms you stand on.

🎅 Winter theme - snow falls all across Spin City as Santa comes to visit its inhabitants, seasonal decorations can be spotted for a limited time.

Check out the new song and winter theme in action:

Synth Riders Speaks Your Language

Synth Riders is now available in 6 extra languages - Spanish, German, Korean, French, Japanese & Chinese (Simplified)! A huge thanks to our team of community translators - Max (German), Tititor (French), Yuko (Japanese), Jhean (Spanish) - for helping us welcome more players to the community. New players will be asked to select their language, and if you want to change languages, you'll find the selection under Settings > Interface.

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow!

What a beautiful sight to see snow across Spin City from The Rooftop in Multiplayer...

... but it's not just there, it's snowing in every Multiplayer home stage! The Pit, The Void.. well all except for one - but the Elves said there’s something strange going on with that home stage, might be worth investigating in Solo Play? You’ll find the setting to change environments in Settings > Visuals.

It's also snowing in Spin City.. and Eclipse?

Snow in space? The only way that could happen is if there's some magic in the air, so you should definitely play a song in these stages and see it for yourself.

Special delivery! A new song for you!

Under the tree is a new, free song - added just in time for Christmas! It's "Carol of the Bells" by Dance With The Dead, because how could we not choose this as our first ever seasonal song? Please enjoy this as a gift for every Synth Rider, from us to you! You’ll find it in the Synthwave Essentials Vol 1.

Preview the song here on YouTube:

Show Your Style with Decals for Platforms

There's not just magic in the air, it’s on the floor too!

Show your style with a customized platform in both Multiplayer and Solo Play - you’ll find the options under the new DECALS tab under Settings > Color. You can set a background texture and color, outline color and then layer two decals on top from the shared library for others to see in Multiplayer. For each decal you can set its scale, color and rotation, or flip it on the X and Y axis - and you can also use your laser pointer to position the decal on the preview! You’ll find some festive options in there, plus some fun shapes to get creative with!

Fully Customizable Decals for Solo Play

While in Solo Play, you can also choose to use a completely custom decal, visible while you play! Using a similar method to that used for custom controller textures, to customise your platform, place a 512x512 image called CustomDecal.jpg (other file types can be used) into _SynthridersData/CustomDecal/ and then set Settings > Colors > Decals > Show In Single Player to Custom (this option becomes visible when a valid custom decal is found).

Other Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue which would show a black screen when selecting Random Song with Spiral Mode and Random Stages selected.

Fixed issue around the !superspeed command and pausing.

Merry Synthmas, everyone!

We are delighted to see how our Synth Riders family has grown beyond borders and all over the globe, and we are truly grateful for each and every one of you who have joined us on this exciting journey! We wish you all the best this holiday season and a wonderful year ahead for 2022!

As always we welcome your feedback and bug reports on our Official Discord server or in the Synth Riders Official Community on Facebook.

If you want to support the development of Synth Riders, we really appreciate reviews left in the store!