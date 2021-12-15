 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 15 December 2021

Patch 0.90

Patch 0.90

Last edited by Wendy

-Fix: Nullref bug if inventory icon to draw not found.

-Fix: Nullref bug if a drawing routines not accounting for objects that got destroyed.

-Fix: Exploit free weapon/armor on save reload if slot was empty.

-Fix: Exploit empty inventory at level 1 would be refilled on save reload.

-Fix: Nullref bug if no item in ActiveHand.

-Fix: None-item drag & drop bug.

-Fix/Change: Both Handslots now save.

-Fix/Change: Your tent chest no longer fills with items randomly.

-Fix/Change: Dropping an item no longer scrolls you to the bottom of your inventory.

-Fix: Swap bug allowing weapons in the armor slot.

-Fix: Containers should load better.

-Change: When you invest in SkillTree menu it reports so doing to the activity log.

-Change: When you hit reset in SkillTree menu it reports so doing in the skill log.

-Note: Recommend a new save.

