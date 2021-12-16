Cloud Saves

This patch introduces the much needed save files so that game progress can be persisted across multiple game sessions. In addition to game save files, game settings are also now saved to file so changes to music volume, controller sensitivity, and other settings will be the same every time the game is launched. All save files are persisted to Steam Cloud so you can resume your game progress on any computer.

Additional small tweaks have been applied to the game to make the user experience easier and more intuitive. Previously, all orbs/shrines shared the same color so it was non-intuitive which orb corresponded with a shrine. Now, all orbs/shrines have a unique color per area so it is more obvious which shrine an orb will provide its power to. Small changes have been applied to the flower area to make it easier to jump on and between the rocks. Lastly, a new UI element has been added to the escape menu in game showing the amount of time played for your current game save.

All development effort is now focused on getting the Christmas update ready for release and to bring a little bit of holiday cheer and festive spirit to Fire Dogs.

Changelog: