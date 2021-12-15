Patch V2 19

2nd Week Patch Miolhrians...Almost at Update 19 Complete...so lets get into it!
Even though Update 19 isn't complete everyone with the Game can try it out and report issues!
Wrench required to make sure everything is well...
Patch include...
V.2 (Week 2)
Patch based on Testing.....
- Keyboard Controls Added to Options!
- Updated Tutorial in Training Area!
- Quest Computer Update showing you the location of your Quest(s) for starting Safehouse!
Coming Soon in this Update...NPC final designs in the the Week they will be slowly added in!
Fixes depending on issue!
More Balancing and adjustments depending on testing!
Stay tuned...
Changed files in this update