 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survive Me Miolhr update for 15 December 2021

Patch V2 19

Share · View all patches · Build 7885698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2nd Week Patch Miolhrians...Almost at Update 19 Complete...so lets get into it!

Even though Update 19 isn't complete everyone with the Game can try it out and report issues!

Wrench required to make sure everything is well...

Patch include...

V.2 (Week 2)

Patch based on Testing.....

  • Keyboard Controls Added to Options!

  • Updated Tutorial in Training Area!
  • Quest Computer Update showing you the location of your Quest(s) for starting Safehouse!

Coming Soon in this Update...NPC final designs in the the Week they will be slowly added in!

Fixes depending on issue!

More Balancing and adjustments depending on testing!

Stay tuned...

Changed files in this update

Miolhr Full Game Depot 418431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.