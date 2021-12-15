 Skip to content

Rain on Your Parade update for 15 December 2021

Rain on Your DLC is OUT NOW!!! + Game Update!

What more needs to be said?

---> Go Grab it Now!!!<---

What's inside?

  •  New Levels 
  •  New Achievements 
  •  New Powers (including one new permanent power you can use in base game)
  •  Developer Commentary Mode 
  •  Development Museum of Concept Art, Early Screenshots, and our Progress
  •  More HATS! 
  •  Good ole' Spoofs and Gags !

We also updated the base game with a whole ton of tweaks and bugfixes (thank you everyone for still reporting bugs!) The biggest fix is some sounds (like explosions) still playing even if your volume is fully muted.

But a new fun feature is: you can now change Cloudy's face in Photo Mode!

Enjoy!!!

