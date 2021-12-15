Dec. 15 Patch Notes (v.0.17.131221.31599)

Dear Traveller,

Today we've brought you yet another small but much needed patch of changes and fixes. It contains some of the most frequently requested fixes to boats and endeavours. Thank you for your valuable feedback, it really does make Book of Travels a better experience for everyone. Keep it coming! Now to the list:

General Changes

The Guise skills now last for longer (10 minutes -> 30 minutes).

Added a black border to the loading screen for alternate aspect ratios.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the interaction with an endeavour was delayed.

NOTE: Due to this fix, players might see other players teleporting to endeavours to interact with

them. This is a known issue, but needed for the current solution.

Boats should now start as soon as the "Time to Depart" counter is done.

Boats should now visually move when they start from standing still.

There should no longer be a black screen lingering for several seconds in some cases when changing level with a vehicle.

Best wishes,

Oliver & the team at Might and Delight