Release notes: Version 0.148.0

This version mainly implements a network multiplayer engine that cannot be used already in normal gameplay but will be used by our beta testers for improving a new multiplayer feature coming to Hybrid Beasts down the line. Also, a new rare event has been prepared and will be released soon after some testing. Furthermore, a number of smaller bugfixes and performance improvements have been made. Have fun!
- Network multiplayer engine version 1.0 (internal beta testing)
- Performance improvements mainly for Linux and Mac users (approx. +10% higher framerate)
- Update to FNA 21.12 and all internal libraries
- Many minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update