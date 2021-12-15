 Skip to content

Hybrid Beasts update for 15 December 2021

Release notes: Version 0.148.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version mainly implements a network multiplayer engine that cannot be used already in normal gameplay but will be used by our beta testers for improving a new multiplayer feature coming to Hybrid Beasts down the line. Also, a new rare event has been prepared and will be released soon after some testing. Furthermore, a number of smaller bugfixes and performance improvements have been made. Have fun!

  • Network multiplayer engine version 1.0 (internal beta testing)
  • Performance improvements mainly for Linux and Mac users (approx. +10% higher framerate)
  • Update to FNA 21.12 and all internal libraries
  • Many minor bug fixes

