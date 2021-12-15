EA update **Hot-fix** #8

Share · View all patches · Build 7885482 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy

-Added blood to be used for summoning magic.

-Added sound to Skeleton Fireball.

-Added new item chiseled stone.

-Added new item blood ink.

-Added more items to Blacksmith profession.

-Added profession locks for certain benches to stop item duplication.

-Added apples, and fiber armor to Osmodious first time on server package.

-Added missing Iron tools from weapon benches.

-Added Knockback effect to mammoth attack.

-Added server settings to UI.

-Adjusted stone daggers to not be as strong.

-Adjusted roll rate for Player Character.

-Allowed for crafting of Ancient Runes.

-Changed apples to have their own unique food values.

-Changed Blood Ink Icon.

-Changed attribute point value gains.

-Fixed player falling through building issue.

-Fixed Climbing Energy Cost.

-Fixed arrow projectiles not showing properly for bow.

-Fixed Waterskin message bug error.

-Fixed animation canceling not being replicated.

-Fixed frame name on all iron and steel items.

-Fixed item names to properly fit in UI.

-Fixed quest UI not fitting well for multi-staged quests.

-Fixed energy based projectiles to have static energy cost.

-Fixed spoiled berries.

-Fixed client save exploit.

-Fixed game save slot name.

-Fixed client save data on logout.

-Fixed energy regen.

-Fixed land claim radius on client.

-Fixed experience progress bar.

-Fixed client rotation.

-Fixed respawn fatal error.

-Fixed player movement.

-Fixed NPC Trader Skin Index Issues On dedicated server.

-Fixed interest point experience.

-Fixed swimming logic.

-Made sitting only work if not playing animation.

-Made continuation attacks cost more than a default 10 energy depending on weapon type.

-Removed "Hard" Name for AI.

-Removed ability to use shield with throwing spears.

-Removed ability to damage players/enemies with tools.

-Removed /quit from chat.

-Reworked all consumables.

-Reworked the Current In-Game Gem Equipment.

-Tweaked armor crafting costs for t1.

-Updated wolf and mammoth.

-Updated session settings.

-Updated dedicated server settings.

-Updated player regen.

-Updated water volumes to block navmesh.

-Updated energy checks for attacks.