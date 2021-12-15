EA update **Hot-fix** #8

-Added blood to be used for summoning magic.
-Added sound to Skeleton Fireball.
-Added new item chiseled stone.
-Added new item blood ink.
-Added more items to Blacksmith profession.
-Added profession locks for certain benches to stop item duplication.
-Added apples, and fiber armor to Osmodious first time on server package.
-Added missing Iron tools from weapon benches.
-Added Knockback effect to mammoth attack.
-Added server settings to UI.
-Adjusted stone daggers to not be as strong.
-Adjusted roll rate for Player Character.
-Allowed for crafting of Ancient Runes.
-Changed apples to have their own unique food values.
-Changed Blood Ink Icon.
-Changed attribute point value gains.
-Fixed player falling through building issue.
-Fixed Climbing Energy Cost.
-Fixed arrow projectiles not showing properly for bow.
-Fixed Waterskin message bug error.
-Fixed animation canceling not being replicated.
-Fixed frame name on all iron and steel items.
-Fixed item names to properly fit in UI.
-Fixed quest UI not fitting well for multi-staged quests.
-Fixed energy based projectiles to have static energy cost.
-Fixed spoiled berries.
-Fixed client save exploit.
-Fixed game save slot name.
-Fixed client save data on logout.
-Fixed energy regen.
-Fixed land claim radius on client.
-Fixed experience progress bar.
-Fixed client rotation.
-Fixed respawn fatal error.
-Fixed player movement.
-Fixed NPC Trader Skin Index Issues On dedicated server.
-Fixed player movement.
-Fixed interest point experience.
-Fixed swimming logic.
-Made sitting only work if not playing animation.
-Made continuation attacks cost more than a default 10 energy depending on weapon type.
-Removed "Hard" Name for AI.
-Removed ability to use shield with throwing spears.
-Removed ability to damage players/enemies with tools.
-Removed /quit from chat.
-Reworked all consumables.
-Reworked the Current In-Game Gem Equipment.
-Tweaked armor crafting costs for t1.
-Updated wolf and mammoth.
-Updated session settings.
-Updated dedicated server settings.
-Updated player regen.
-Updated water volumes to block navmesh.
-Updated energy checks for attacks.
