Game update to version 1.0.4.12

We’ve just released a patch that updates Project Warlock to version 1.0.4.12. This build introduces some bug fixes requested by our players.

Patch notes:

Fixed enemy spawning in the Endless Mode.

Options no longer reset after relaunching the game.

We removed the preferences menu from the main menu as they didn’t apply changes to the game. Now you can set preferences only in the in-game menu.

Fixed the low health character image bug that kept it visible after starting a new game.

Progress from previous playthroughs now resets properly once you start a new game.

Known issues with unavailable items being displayed in the weapon upgrade station and spell crafting station remain and will be fixed in the next patch.

Time-limited Halloween content is no longer available in the game.

You can also revert to pre-Halloween build version 1.0.3.0. To access it, please switch to the Beta channel called “beta_portal - Voluntary experimental versions testing”.

We hope you keep enjoying the game, share your feedback, and recommend us to your friends.