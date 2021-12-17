Game update to version 1.0.4.12

Hey everyone!
We’ve just released a patch that updates Project Warlock to version 1.0.4.12. This build introduces some bug fixes requested by our players.
Patch notes:
- Fixed enemy spawning in the Endless Mode.
- Options no longer reset after relaunching the game.
- We removed the preferences menu from the main menu as they didn’t apply changes to the game. Now you can set preferences only in the in-game menu.
- Fixed the low health character image bug that kept it visible after starting a new game.
- Progress from previous playthroughs now resets properly once you start a new game.
- Known issues with unavailable items being displayed in the weapon upgrade station and spell crafting station remain and will be fixed in the next patch.
- Time-limited Halloween content is no longer available in the game.
You can also revert to pre-Halloween build version 1.0.3.0. To access it, please switch to the Beta channel called “beta_portal - Voluntary experimental versions testing”.
We hope you keep enjoying the game, share your feedback, and recommend us to your friends.
