Project Warlock update for 17 December 2021

Game update to version 1.0.4.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We’ve just released a patch that updates Project Warlock to version 1.0.4.12. This build introduces some bug fixes requested by our players.

Patch notes:

  • Fixed enemy spawning in the Endless Mode.
  • Options no longer reset after relaunching the game.
  • We removed the preferences menu from the main menu as they didn’t apply changes to the game. Now you can set preferences only in the in-game menu.
  • Fixed the low health character image bug that kept it visible after starting a new game.
  • Progress from previous playthroughs now resets properly once you start a new game.
  • Known issues with unavailable items being displayed in the weapon upgrade station and spell crafting station remain and will be fixed in the next patch.
  • Time-limited Halloween content is no longer available in the game.

You can also revert to pre-Halloween build version 1.0.3.0. To access it, please switch to the Beta channel called “beta_portal - Voluntary experimental versions testing”.

We hope you keep enjoying the game, share your feedback, and recommend us to your friends.

