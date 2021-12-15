- Support for aspect ratios beyond 16:9 and pixel-perfect scaling
- Preview color palettes before switching so flipping past light palettes doesn't burn your eyes out
- Preload soundpacks for better performance
- In-game discord link
- Settings in endgame menu
- Option to pick a new track when game ends
- Show currently falling blocks at the end of impossible mode
Mixolumia update for 15 December 2021
Update 1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Mixolumia WIN Depot 1414021
Mixolumia MAC Depot 1414022
