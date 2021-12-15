 Skip to content

Mixolumia update for 15 December 2021

Update 1.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Support for aspect ratios beyond 16:9 and pixel-perfect scaling
  • Preview color palettes before switching so flipping past light palettes doesn't burn your eyes out
  • Preload soundpacks for better performance
  • In-game discord link
  • Settings in endgame menu
  • Option to pick a new track when game ends
  • Show currently falling blocks at the end of impossible mode

