Junkyard Fury update for 15 December 2021

Quick patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7885156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few things were out of order. CA4 had not shown up, that has now been fixed. The conclusion ending showed some glitches, should look better now.

Changed files in this update

Junkyard Fury Content Depot 1706941
  • Loading history…
