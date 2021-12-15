 Skip to content

Bitburner update for 15 December 2021

Ok I think I got it this time

Share · View all patches · Build 7884895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A player generously gave me their save file with a reproductible way to trigger a unfreed ram problem and it is now resolved. You may need to click the icon next to save which kills everything.

I really hope this works.

Changed files in this update

Bitburner Content Depot 1812821
  • Loading history…
Bitburner osx Depot 1812822
  • Loading history…
Bitburner linux Depot 1812823
  • Loading history…
