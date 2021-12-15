Aghanim the Almighty Returns

New Event Mode + Battle Pass

Aghanim the all-powerful returns, bringing an all-new Battle Pass and event mode in tow — and this time he needs your help! Thanks to a mishap with the Continuum Device, Aghanim's magical prowess is now spread dangerously thin amongst a gang of alter egos that have materialized on our world from elsewhere in the multiverse. Without the ability to foray into the Continuum Vault himself to fish them out and restore the balance of his power, Aghanim must rely upon four brave heroes to rescue his doppelgangers and put this entire Continuum mess to rest.

Prepare yourself for the mind-bending journey over at the Aghanim's Labyrinth Battle Pass page, where you can check out more about the free event game and all the rewards in store for those who participate in the Battle Pass — like an all-new Mirana Persona, Drow Ranger Arcana, Hoodwink Prestige Bundle, Immortal Treasures, and an entire vault filled with more.

Dota with a Controller - Experimental Feature

As the realities of the Continuum meld in mysterious ways, today's update also introduces a world in which Dota can optionally be played using a controller instead of the standard mouse+keyboard setup, giving players a new way to interface with their favorite fight. From choosing your hero to smashing an Ancient, you can battle your way to victory in Dota by plugging in any PC controller that allows Steam Input (including PS/XBOX/Switch Pro Controllers and more) and steering your hero into the fray.

There's a lot in the game to account for, so like all things Dota, some practice will be useful, but every hero from Wraith King to Meepo can be gamepad-powered into the lanes. This is an experimental feature that is still evolving, so we'd love to hear your feedback to help inform the changes we make. For any moments where you want the familiarity of your classic ways, don't worry — you can always swap between controller and mouse+keyboard on the fly as you play.

Read more about this experimental feature on the Controller FAQ.

Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour

The year may be winding down, but the Dota Pro Circuit matches are as hot as ever. Make sure to check out the Winter Tour progress over at the DPC headquarters to stay on top of who's who in each region heading into the new year.