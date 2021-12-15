Bonus Level replayability And Cutscene improvements

After Beating Bonus levels previously you could not play any other bonus levels unless you restarted the whole bonus level process from the beginning. However now once you beat all the bonus levels, all other bonus level are unlocked for you to play again and again without having to start over from the beginning. This let's you play your favorite bonus levels as many times as you want over and over much more easily. We also improved the intro into most cutscenes, where previously it would simply cut to a cutscene, it now fades into the cutscene sequence giving it a smoother transition than before. The fade is only at the beginning of a series of cutscenes as to not be too repetitive, but overall very positive changes. Have fun and enjoy the new update! (Side note- if you have already beat all of the bonus levels you may need to beat the last level again to unlock all other Bonus levels)