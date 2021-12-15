 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos update for 15 December 2021

Hotfix 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7884730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.0.4 is available now!

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is the list of changes:

  • Chapter 3 - Added missing fix for progression issues in quest "Blood Money" connected to Coyote and his bodyguards]
  • Fixed skill "Pick Locks" in character screen
  • Fixed wrong attributes in item "Sailor's Belt"
  • Fixed unnecessary items creation when interacting with anvils
  • Fixed other minor problems

Please remember that for now Patches do not force you to start new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.

Changed files in this update

The Chronicles Of Myrtana - Polish (Text & VO) Depot 1467452
  • Loading history…
The Chronicles Of Myrtana - English (Text) Depot 1467453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.