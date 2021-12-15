Hotfix 1.0.4 is available now!

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is the list of changes:

Chapter 3 - Added missing fix for progression issues in quest "Blood Money" connected to Coyote and his bodyguards]

Fixed skill "Pick Locks" in character screen

Fixed wrong attributes in item "Sailor's Belt"

Fixed unnecessary items creation when interacting with anvils

Fixed other minor problems

Please remember that for now Patches do not force you to start new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.