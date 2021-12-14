 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 14 December 2021

Hotfix: Save/Load

Build 7884652

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a hotfix that contains only one change that should enable load/save finally. Old code had kept the continue button disabled. Saving always worked since the massive update - so you should actually see the continue button enable now with whatever your latest game was.

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
