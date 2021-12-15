 Skip to content

Industries of Titan update for 15 December 2021

Patch 0.20.2

Build 7884493

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes as of 0.20.2

  • Fixed a handful of semi-frequent crashes

You can find the full list of known issues here.

Changed files in this update

Fighting Game Content Depot 427941
  • Loading history…
