Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator update for 14 December 2021

Hotfix #4

Build 7884405

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We finally fixed that resolution bug, I think!
  • You can change your cool cyber background, or remove it entirely to avoid motion sickness!
  • We added more hotkeys to empower your purchases, for M+K and controller-using players!
  • We tell you that there are more storylines/endings to find, in case you didn't know! It's kind of important!
  • We mark what organ stocks you own with a cool yellow diamond!
  • More!!!

