- We finally fixed that resolution bug, I think!
- You can change your cool cyber background, or remove it entirely to avoid motion sickness!
- We added more hotkeys to empower your purchases, for M+K and controller-using players!
- We tell you that there are more storylines/endings to find, in case you didn't know! It's kind of important!
- We mark what organ stocks you own with a cool yellow diamond!
- More!!!
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator update for 14 December 2021
Hotfix #4
