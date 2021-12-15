Update notes for Dec 15, 2021

Quests and Dialogues
- Maryam's quest can now be completed before going to the Factory (new game needed).
- Added a possibility to tell Jonas and Braxton that you are not a fighter after you accepted the full attack choice (or left to prepare).
- Expanded dialogue with Nico, both when you arrive and reactions from your actions.
- Added trader to hydroponics.
- Added stealing opportunities to Fort Stanton trader, Shuttle Bay store and medic.
Difficulty
- Added tutorials.
- Added easy difficulty.
Psi Rework
- Charisma now adds Neural Resistance. Formula: (CHA-4)x5.
- Damage Reduction: Psi damage is reduced by Neural resistance percentage. Example, if neural resistance is 55, it's reduced by 55%. Min damage is 1. Damage always hits (no misses or grazes).
- Panic: Reduces AP by 10, Reaction and Evasion by 50. Does 5 psi damage per turn. Lasts 3 turns. Neural Resistance reduces these penalties percentually. So a character with 50 neural resistance gets AP -5 and reaction/evasion -25.
- Zen Stim: Neural resistance is increased by 40 for 2 turns. Reduces applied panic penalties (recalculated with new Neural Resistance). -2 PER for the duration of combat when used.
Feats
- New Feat: Slow Metabolism. +1 to stim duration.
- New Feat: Frog Hunter. Against Frogs: +10 Hit Chance, +10 Evasion, +5 Critical Strike. Obtained in hydroponics.
- Three new mutually exclusive Mutation Feats: Available as a reward for Maryam's quest. The effects increase by stim usage.
- Master Trader is available again: 25% discount on buying, +1 initial disposition.
- Quick Fingers cuts belt AP usage in half (rounded up), no longer affects looting.
- Artful dodger now grants +10 evasion when HP is 10 or less (instead of 7).
- Precise Strike increases Flurry, Swing and Double Strike Accuracy +10. Aimed increased to 15.
- Heavy Hitter adds +10 penetration (Knockdown attack accuracy removed).
- Gladiator reaction increased to 25 (from 20).
- Controlled Burst now gives Recoil Control +5.
- Berserker now lowers AP of Double Strike by 2 and Flurry by 3.
- Juggernaut is now graze damage +5 (from 4).
- Fast Runner also adds +2 free movement.
- Dodge This changed to: Ignores 20 points of cover, reaction attacks have Accuracy +25.
Attacks and Effects
- Bursts: No longer adds evasion penalty, but THC penalty on enemies is doubled. Effect on long bursts is increased by 50%.
- Aimed Burst: Penetration increased to 20%.
- Aimed Head: Critical is now stagger for 8 AP, 40% Penetration. No longer knockdowns.
- Knockdown attack: Now aims to the head (Aimed Accuracy bonuses apply to this attack now). Costs 3 AP more to use (from 1).
- Double Shot: Pistols can now use it at point blank.
Gadgets
- Added a new tier of gadget upgrades, rebalanced progression. You can now remove upgrades without having to replace them.
- Energy Shield: Shield DR: 3-5-7-9 / Recharge Rate: 3-4-5-6 / Shield HP: 15-25-35-45
- Distortion Field: Ranged THC Penalty: 30-35-40-45 / Zap Damage: 4-6/6-8/8-10/10-12 / THC Penalty: 5-10-15-20 / Duration: 2-3-4-5
- Cloaking Field: Detection per Turn: 50-40-30-20 / Thermal Defense: 10-30-50-70 / Duration: 2-3-4-5
Implant extraction
- You can now extract implants from enemies. Biotech 3: Eye-Datajack / 4: Motor Cortex-Squad Leader / 5: Spine-Heart / 6: Armor
- If 2 points below the check, you get a ruined implant (can be sold).
- If 1 point below, you get a damaged implant. You can then use electronics and an electronic module to fix it.
- All environment extractions use the same system.
Armor
- Armor skill increased to 4 per level.
- Rebalanced penalties, they are a bit higher overall for high DR armors.
- Vest: Assault, Reinforced Ballistic and Riot Light armor now have much higher DR, but don't allow jackets.
- Arm: Scav and Enforcer armguards have much higher DR, but don't allow jackets.
- Increased DR of helmets and boots, and rebalanced penalties.
- Two new armguards added: Ranger and Diver. They allow jackets, and are "upgrades" to the shield and raider ones.
- Two new leg pieces added: Trooper and Diver. They are similar to the enforcer boots but with different focuses.
- Added damaged and "old" variations of many armors. They have slightly lower DR, and are commonly used by enemies. Finding the regular versions is more uncommon.
- Added variations for armors. Some are cosmetic (face masks or worker jackets of different colors), others have unique stats.
- Safety helmets allow eyewear, and lose optical resistance.
New Weapons
- Added a new shotgun (Sharpface in the armory), new automatic rifle (ambushers in Mission Control), new revolver (dying man in Mission Control).
- Added the Power Saw (Hydroponics), Energy Club (Pit Gang) and Energy Blade (Factory). Might require a new game to obtain.
- Added an energy shotgun (shipmade). Clayton uses it instead of the damaged energy pistol.
- Added an energy SMG. Hargrave finds this weapon instead of the scoped energy rifle.
- Added clawhammer as a blunt weapon.
Weapon Changes
- M16 and M16A damage lowered.
- Increased damage of revolvers by 1.
- Increased max damage of burst only SMGs by 1.
- All knives get +10 penetration, Machete and Chopper +1 damage and +10 graze.
- Tweaked stats of 5 AP SMG, rebalancing damage, reaction, stagger and penetration.
- Tweaked stats of shotguns (lower range and minor damage increases).
- Knockdown: Effect removed from weapons, values moved to stagger (increased).
AI
- AI is less likely to choose very high DR enemies as targets.
- Improved AI grenade usage. If friendlies are in range and they can resist the damage, they'll use it. Same for hitting more enemies than friends.
- Improved AI behavior in close combat, now changes to melee if it can't do enough damage with ballistic snap attacks.
- Attack selection AI now takes into account penetration when checking DR.
Stealth
- Killing someone in stealth removes the cloaking field sneaking bonus until the start of your next turn.
- When an enemy alert level changes and says a phrase, nearby enemies alert level increases a bit as well.
- When an enemy finds a dead body his alert level goes up and generates noise. From now on, his alertness level doesn't go down from 50.
- Improved enemy reaction and memory regarding sounds.
- Now you can see the color of the tile you are on (helpful when standing on yellow tiles).
- Delay added when found on enemy turn, to get better feedback on what happened.
Enemies and looting
- Tweaked the difficulty of several fights.
- Added stims and grenades to several enemies.
- Changed most enemies' armor to worn versions.
- Removed unintended enforcer helmet from regulator.
- Removed some unintended enforcer boots on enemies.
- Changed most of the looted armors to fit the new progression.
- Slightly lowered the amount of stims and grenades that can be looted.
- Increased the level of several grenades that can be bought.
- Added some more armor and weapons to stores.
- Creepers and turrets have a bit more DR.
- Creeper does 2 more damage.
Mindworms
- Now does one attack per turn. Panic if character is not panicked, Mind Rend if it is.
- Mind Rend removes 2 perception, doesn't stack. Damage changed to 8-10 (from 10-15).
- Panic attack does 3-4 damage (from 2-3).
- Zap on melee attack now does 8-10 energy damage (from 6-8).
- AI now focuses on who's doing more damage to them.
- Has more varied HP (20-30-40 instead of 30).
- Ballistic and energy DR now 9-6 (from 8-5).
General
- Jed now has Armored Warfare and Charger instead of Too Close and Controlled Burst. Has slightly higher and more varied skills.
- Super Soldier melee damage reduced to 1-3 (from 2-4) and AP to 4 (from 5).
- Lowered gas grenade area of effect by 1.
- Stasis field expires on turn start, not turn end.
- Stims used from belts auto-equip if one is available. No longer usable from the inventory screen.
- Knockdown now doesn't remove defense granted by cover or gadgets.
- Tweaked arena layout.
- Reduced the impact on the Brotherhood reputation when you kill Clayton.
- Now showing "Talk to..." near the talk cursor.
- Save screen now shows a screenshot, map name, character level and xp.
- Improved lighting and reflections in the paperdoll.
- You can't loot in combat.
- Stims in the belt turn red if you can't use them.
Fixes
- Fixed several instances of missing fades in dialogue.
- Fixed several instances of dialogue skill gains appearing at the wrong time.
- Fixed power vest clipping through jackets.
