New Augmented Reality Experience with the Tilt Five™ system!

This is a special update that implements new optional Augmented Reality features, to be explored with the Tilt Five™ system!

Tilt Five™ is a new tabletop holographic gaming system.

Wearing the Tilt Five™ glasses, you'll feel like you're among the clouds, flying over a beautiful field of farms. The farm to be arranged will be at your fingertips, allowing you to explore every detail of the plants and animals, zooming and rotating the farm using the wand.

Use the tip of the wand to select and push the blocks in the desired direction to solve the puzzles.

See up close the joy of puppies finding their mothers and returning home!

To explore these optional features, a Tilt Five™ system is required (available for Windows OS).

The classic Floating Farmer desktop gameplay is still available for everyone (Windows and macOS).

To learn more about Tilt Five™, visit https://www.tiltfive.com/