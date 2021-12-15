 Skip to content

A Hat in Time update for 15 December 2021

A new update for Vanessa's Curse is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7884047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update for A Hat in Time - Vanessa's Curse is now available!

  • Mods have been re-enabled! Note that some mods are incompatible with Vanessa's Curse, and you will receive a message if attempting to enter with an incompatible mod.
  • Reduced stutter during loading screens
  • Adjusted crown requirement to balance out low vs high player kiddo win rate.
  • Added localization support.
  • The losing team decider for Roulette Event now also considers crown collected as a win/lose condition.
  • Improved a few bonk slide collisions.
  • Reworked crypt level design and how players can enter it.
  • "30s left" music now also plays if you are the last kiddo alive, better run!

