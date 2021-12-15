A new update for Vanessa's Curse is now available!

A new update for A Hat in Time - Vanessa's Curse is now available!
- Mods have been re-enabled! Note that some mods are incompatible with Vanessa's Curse, and you will receive a message if attempting to enter with an incompatible mod.
- Reduced stutter during loading screens
- Adjusted crown requirement to balance out low vs high player kiddo win rate.
- Added localization support.
- The losing team decider for Roulette Event now also considers crown collected as a win/lose condition.
- Improved a few bonk slide collisions.
- Reworked crypt level design and how players can enter it.
- "30s left" music now also plays if you are the last kiddo alive, better run!
Changed files in this update