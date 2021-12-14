- Fixed issue where saves from previous versions of the game on Mac OSX would not be detected
- Fixed issue where rapidly clicking on the title screen during the initial scroll could cause game errors
- Fixed visual issue with “Phasma” tiles
- Fixed bug with monitor selection change throwing a game error
- Fixed bug where missing item magic mods could corrupt a save file
Tangledeep update for 14 December 2021
Minor Patch 1.50z11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tangledeep - Windows Depot 628771
- Loading history…
Tangledeep - OSX Depot 628772
- Loading history…
Tangledeep - Linux Depot 628773
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update