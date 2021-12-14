 Skip to content

Tangledeep update for 14 December 2021

Minor Patch 1.50z11

Build 7884026

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where saves from previous versions of the game on Mac OSX would not be detected
  • Fixed issue where rapidly clicking on the title screen during the initial scroll could cause game errors
  • Fixed visual issue with “Phasma” tiles
  • Fixed bug with monitor selection change throwing a game error
  • Fixed bug where missing item magic mods could corrupt a save file

Changed files in this update

