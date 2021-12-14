Small bugfix and balance update (#2)

- Fixed: Tutorial buidings should now show up (again)
- Fixed: Graveyard on Ziegwald finally showing up properly.
- Balance: Schramberg (easy) slightly more monsters
- Balance: Slightly increased the number of tools used up during construction
- Balance: Reduced stone wall requirements to 6 workers and 35 hours (from 8 and 40).
- Balance: Updated monster waves on Ziegwald map
- Added spoken dialog to Ziegwald mini-story event and fixed the tent spawning.
- Game log now reports if peasants enjoy lunchtime (3rd meal)
- Updated manual and fixed several manual links for buildings
- Improved pathfinding on Friedmarkt
KNOWN ISSUES:
- I'm tracking a few cases where monsters glitch through walls.
