Line Simulator v2.0.2 - Fix changelog

Hello everyone!
We are constantly improving and refining Line Simulator to make the experience crazy fun for everyone.
These are the changes we have worked on during this last patch:
Line Simulator v2.0.2
- The luggage slot has been relocated, now is easier to see and manipulate.
- The phone alarm now shuts down when you grab it.
- The teleport points now are always visible.
- The teleport points colliders that detect if you entered inside have been increased.
- Completed quests now appears in orange on the phone
- The background city of Level 1 has been rebuilt.
- Fixed some Level 1 objects' behavior.
- Fixed transparency on some Level 1 objects.
- Some life added to Level 1 city.
- Fixed phone's behavior when grabbing it.
- Fixes on level 2 scenario.
- Fixes on Duckwoman animations and behavior.
- Fixed a bug that altered significantly the pitch of some shopkeepers from the convention.
- Soundtrack remake.
