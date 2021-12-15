 Skip to content

Cloud Escape update for 15 December 2021

Patch 1.1

Patch 1.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first patch is here and introduces some changes and a bug fix.

Changes:

  • The menu for selecting the game mode has been completely redesigned: You can now read in advance what the modes differ in
  • Normal Mode is now more accessible. Checkpoints are now permanently active. In Hard Mode, however, you can still respawn only once at an activated checkpoint.
  • The hitboxes of the spikes in the start area have been reduced in size
  • The death sequence was shortened by 0.5s

Bug fixes:

  • A bug where the tilting rocks slightly displaced after each reset has been fixed

Known issues & planned changes:

  • Limit the frame rate in the main menu to 60 fps
  • The right action button should function as "Cancel" or "Back" action
  • Adding a toggle for chromatic aberration
  • Adding a toggle for the fps display

Have fun playing!

  • Andy

