The first patch is here and introduces some changes and a bug fix.
Changes:
- The menu for selecting the game mode has been completely redesigned: You can now read in advance what the modes differ in
- Normal Mode is now more accessible. Checkpoints are now permanently active. In Hard Mode, however, you can still respawn only once at an activated checkpoint.
- The hitboxes of the spikes in the start area have been reduced in size
- The death sequence was shortened by 0.5s
Bug fixes:
- A bug where the tilting rocks slightly displaced after each reset has been fixed
Known issues & planned changes:
- Limit the frame rate in the main menu to 60 fps
- The right action button should function as "Cancel" or "Back" action
- Adding a toggle for chromatic aberration
- Adding a toggle for the fps display
Have fun playing!
- Andy
Changed files in this update