Build 3.3.17b

Bug fixes
- Fixed passenger seat of tower ladder
- Fixed missing side lights on engine 3
- Fixed being able to change skins on trucks that don't have skins
- Fixed Tower Wheels not changing
- Fixed Brush truck at 4 not being assigned a station
- Fixed Gas Shut off on 12 Griffen Dr
- Fixed Speedometer not going away when hiding hud
Changes
- Made default ignition button for vehicles "R" to prevent conflict with customization menu
- Remove Time changes from control options
- Increased daytime/nighttime to 15 minutes each
- Expanded the Announcement bar to prevent important messages from being cut off
New Tools
- Added Placeable scene lights
- Hydrant Wrench
Tiller Changes
- Clients can now steer rear of tiller when no one is in the back
Hydrant Changes
- You are required to charge the hydrant now prior to receiving water. A prompt will display anytime anyone connects to a hydrant
General Truck Changes
- Added New Details to Engine 1, Tanker 1, and Tanker 2
- Pump panel will be replaced on engine 1 to bring it up to par with engine 3 once the UV mapping is done
