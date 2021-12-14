 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 14 December 2021

Build 3.3.17b

Build 7883863

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed passenger seat of tower ladder
  • Fixed missing side lights on engine 3
  • Fixed being able to change skins on trucks that don't have skins
  • Fixed Tower Wheels not changing
  • Fixed Brush truck at 4 not being assigned a station
  • Fixed Gas Shut off on 12 Griffen Dr
  • Fixed Speedometer not going away when hiding hud

Changes

  • Made default ignition button for vehicles "R" to prevent conflict with customization menu
  • Remove Time changes from control options
  • Increased daytime/nighttime to 15 minutes each
  • Expanded the Announcement bar to prevent important messages from being cut off

    New Tools
  • Added Placeable scene lights
  • Hydrant Wrench

Tiller Changes

  • Clients can now steer rear of tiller when no one is in the back

Hydrant Changes

  • You are required to charge the hydrant now prior to receiving water. A prompt will display anytime anyone connects to a hydrant

General Truck Changes

  • Added New Details to Engine 1, Tanker 1, and Tanker 2
  • Pump panel will be replaced on engine 1 to bring it up to par with engine 3 once the UV mapping is done

Changed files in this update

