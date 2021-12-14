 Skip to content

Reforged Tower Defense update for 14 December 2021

Content Update

Build 7883761

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

I have noticed that the difficulty level for new players increases quite quickly. So I decided to publish another map before I publish "To The Village". So that the difficulty level rises a bit more flatly.

Update Version 2021.4.12.19

NEW:

  • The map "A Breath Of Spring" was added. It becomes the new fifth map. "Clearing in The Forest" is now the sixth map.

It is intended to provide a smoother progression of difficulty between maps.

  • The map "The Winter Is Coming" receives five more waves of enemies. It now has 15 waves. The end boss has been given a new ability that stuns all towers within a radius.

  • In addition, a new unit in Nymph Fairy finds its way into the game. It appears for the first time in the map "A Breath Of Spring".

Balance:

  • The Railways Tracks map has been slightly adjusted in difficulty again. It should now be somewhat easier.
  • The Laser Tower's Shield Pierce has been reduced from 100% to 80%.
  • The cooldown of the Holy Nova ability has been increased from 10 to 25 seconds.

Changes:

  • The sound effects of the Laser Tower have been slightly adjusted.

A Beath Of Spring:

"SKy Tower Defense" Depot 1044112
