- Fixed the bug that some conversations in Qianhu village crashed due to missing images
- In the hidden dragon gorge, the monstrous spirit is added to the dipper Gorge (group Friends guest BOSS).
- Fixed the bug that Xu she in blissful building was short and automatic and could not end the conversation
- Modified the map loading introduction of Qian Huzhuang
- Improved Qian Hu's secret plot
- It extends the plot of a little martyr's tomb
- Several incomplete classes have been temporarily removed
靖之元：东海 update for 14 December 2021
20211215 update (patch 004)
