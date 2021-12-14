 Skip to content

靖之元：东海 update for 14 December 2021

20211215 update (patch 004)

Build 7883650

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that some conversations in Qianhu village crashed due to missing images
  2. In the hidden dragon gorge, the monstrous spirit is added to the dipper Gorge (group Friends guest BOSS).
  3. Fixed the bug that Xu she in blissful building was short and automatic and could not end the conversation
  4. Modified the map loading introduction of Qian Huzhuang
  5. Improved Qian Hu's secret plot
  6. It extends the plot of a little martyr's tomb
  7. Several incomplete classes have been temporarily removed

靖之元：东海 Content Depot 1734641
