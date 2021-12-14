Alpha 4 patch 7

As we're working towards a huge future Alpha 5 release, a lot of time is spent there. But judging on previous feedback I thought it would be better to give you at least some smaller patches while you wait for a big one.
Here's what we've got for you so far:
Added/changed:
-
Added 4 new tree types: maple, apple, apricot and cherry
-
Garden-owning citizens will now be able to harvest their fruit trees
-
Added a centralized help window accessible through a button near the minimap (content will be expanded later)
-
Added status strings for mining camp when no reachable deposits
-
A few minor optimizations
-
Added 5 new crops for private gardens (garlic, horseradish, marrow, peas, pumpkin)
-
Gardeners will now be able to rotate some of their crops
-
Added help text for boatyard
-
Added preventive repairs option to boatyard
-
Added one more fence model
-
Slightly reduced food consumption for children
-
Added sounds for sheep
-
New building: orchard
-
Orchards can be customized during creation, just like houses with a garden
-
Added a waterwheel sound
-
Can now grow barley on farm fields (will have more uses later)
-
Slightly better performance on huge towns with resource supply by laborers
-
Draft animals will now die of old age
-
Added a new map featuring an infinite limestone deposit
-
Can now export apples
-
Reduced camera speed when zoomed in
-
A few more optimizations for big towns
Fixed:
-
A rare crash when hovering building
-
Cows and sheep could stop reproducing if only one worker hired
-
Citizens didn't consume alcohol they bought
-
Houses put "on hold" were counted as available in migration status
-
Granary and warehouse workers could supply infinitely small amounts of resources
-
An exploit that allowed instant construction - Експлойт, що дозволяв будувати миттєво
-
Saltworks menu popup reported incorrect amounts of construction resources
-
Saves with smeltery being constructed could get corrupted
-
All map could become "inaccessible" after building a bridge
-
A crash during tannery construction
-
Crash after some taverner family members died of old age
