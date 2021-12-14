 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ostriv update for 14 December 2021

Alpha 4 patch 7

Share · View all patches · Build 7883612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As we're working towards a huge future Alpha 5 release, a lot of time is spent there. But judging on previous feedback I thought it would be better to give you at least some smaller patches while you wait for a big one.

Here's what we've got for you so far:

Added/changed:

  • Added 4 new tree types: maple, apple, apricot and cherry

  • Garden-owning citizens will now be able to harvest their fruit trees

  • Added a centralized help window accessible through a button near the minimap (content will be expanded later)

  • Added status strings for mining camp when no reachable deposits

  • A few minor optimizations

  • Added 5 new crops for private gardens (garlic, horseradish, marrow, peas, pumpkin)

  • Gardeners will now be able to rotate some of their crops

  • Added help text for boatyard

  • Added preventive repairs option to boatyard

  • Added one more fence model

  • Slightly reduced food consumption for children

  • Added sounds for sheep

  • New building: orchard

  • Orchards can be customized during creation, just like houses with a garden

  • Added a waterwheel sound

  • Can now grow barley on farm fields (will have more uses later)

  • Slightly better performance on huge towns with resource supply by laborers

  • Draft animals will now die of old age

  • Added a new map featuring an infinite limestone deposit

  • Can now export apples

  • Reduced camera speed when zoomed in

  • A few more optimizations for big towns

Fixed:

  • A rare crash when hovering building

  • Cows and sheep could stop reproducing if only one worker hired

  • Citizens didn't consume alcohol they bought

  • Houses put "on hold" were counted as available in migration status

  • Granary and warehouse workers could supply infinitely small amounts of resources

  • An exploit that allowed instant construction - Експлойт, що дозволяв будувати миттєво

  • Saltworks menu popup reported incorrect amounts of construction resources

  • Saves with smeltery being constructed could get corrupted

  • All map could become "inaccessible" after building a bridge

  • A crash during tannery construction

  • Crash after some taverner family members died of old age

Changed files in this update

Ostriv content 64bit Depot 773791
  • Loading history…
Ostriv content 32bit Depot 773792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.