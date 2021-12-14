Patch 1.7.8.1

Changelog:

Lowered the volume of the Armour breaking sound

Added the UI/HUD toggle to the gamepad

Updated the gamepad UI to reflect new changes

Extremely minor update, mainly controller related. Pressing left on the D-pad toggles the HUD, pressing right on the D-pad toggles the weapon. I also lowered the sound of the armour shattering, seeing as it has brought some to the point of refunding the game because of it haha.

As always thanks for giving this little thing the time of day, hope you all have a good rest this end of the year season!