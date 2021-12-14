 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

CARNAL update for 14 December 2021

Patch 1.7.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7883593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Lowered the volume of the Armour breaking sound
  • Added the UI/HUD toggle to the gamepad
  • Updated the gamepad UI to reflect new changes

Extremely minor update, mainly controller related. Pressing left on the D-pad toggles the HUD, pressing right on the D-pad toggles the weapon. I also lowered the sound of the armour shattering, seeing as it has brought some to the point of refunding the game because of it haha.

As always thanks for giving this little thing the time of day, hope you all have a good rest this end of the year season!

Changed files in this update

CARNAL Content Depot 1586291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.