Updated Nuumonsters Sprites, Trainer facing Sprites, Re-Added Portraits and more

ADDED - Several re-worked and edited Nuumonsters sprites, yayyy!

ADDED? Portraits have been fixed and are back into the game :D

ADDED - New NPCs added in some places to aide in-game knowledge and progression

ALTER - Changed a lot of NPC text to further clarify or explain game information

FIXED - Made it so that you have the upper hand in the first battle against your friend (whoooopsie)

FIXED - New save issue when attempting to create a new save after having loaded one

FIXED - Move animations now hide if you're looking at the battle menu

FIXED - Some sprite issues with certain NPCs

FIXED - More OST issues facepalm

FIXED - Some visual glitches

Coming soon: Blueberry Bay is making good progress^^ Looking to make changes to trainer battles, we'll also see defeat messages and some big trainer battle sprites next update 😄 Look forward to more portraits, a new Elite trainer, and at least..... Some side quests!! We just implemented a system that allows for this and have started designing some side quests, I can't wait!

New players, please join the discord to report bugs and make suggestions! Thank you^^

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/4YUaYNvVHD