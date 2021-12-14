 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 14 December 2021

Alpha 58 - Hotfix 2

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (2) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed: Sometimes Doors&Windows&Wall Holders disappear from Rafts when sailing away longer distances from the island on which they were attached to the raft's wall
  2. Fixed: Sometimes disappeared Doors&Windows&Wall Holders from Raft after Save/Load when sailing on the ocean
  3. Fixed: Sometimes not possible to extinguish the Indoor Campfire with Water
  4. Fixed: Not displaying Spoil status for Dead Seagulls in Inventory

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

