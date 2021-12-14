Alpha 58 - Hotfix 2

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (2) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Sometimes Doors&Windows&Wall Holders disappear from Rafts when sailing away longer distances from the island on which they were attached to the raft's wall
- Fixed: Sometimes disappeared Doors&Windows&Wall Holders from Raft after Save/Load when sailing on the ocean
- Fixed: Sometimes not possible to extinguish the Indoor Campfire with Water
- Fixed: Not displaying Spoil status for Dead Seagulls in Inventory
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update