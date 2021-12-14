 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Find The Sunbed update for 14 December 2021

Find The Sunbed Update 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 7883550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Camera tearing through some objects
  • Basic level loading speed up

Changed files in this update

Find The Sunbed Windows Depot 1821061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.