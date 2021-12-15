Patch notes 3.280.1

Updates and Improvements
-
Weighted Loot Drops - more about it on our blog: https://www.cardhunter.com/2021/12/dev-diary-introducing-weighted-loot-drops/
-
Items price no longer scales with renown level. From now on prices of items are the same as for a renown level 21, regardless of player’s renown level.
- Commons always cost 5 gold
- Uncommons always cost 25 gold
- Rares always cost 100 gold
- Epics always cost 500 gold
- Legendaries always cost 2500 gold.
-
Holiday event shop and items are now available!
-
Game performance improvements.
Bug fixes:
- Leaving a team during the fight will no longer cause a black screen.
What about Co-op Auto Skip?
Unfortunately, co-op auto skip will be still disabled. During our testing, we found several issues that could significantly affect the game. We are constantly working on improving this feature so it doesn’t have any bugs on the live server. Once we are done polishing the Auto Skip, we will update the game as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Changed files in this update