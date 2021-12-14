Bear Adventures: Update 2.0

A global update of all aspects of the game, from a completely redesigned graphics to a complete change in the mechanics of character movement!

In this update

Character control mechanics

It will be interesting for you, and most importantly, it is not difficult to play, because in connection with the feedback from the players, we have reworked the mechanics of the character's movement, made it easier to control, removed difficult long jumps over long distances, it became easy to control the character.

New traps

With new traps, the game becomes not easy, and therefore we have added saves to the levels, you do not have to go through the entire level again as it was in the old version.

Improved graphics

Now the game has colorful locations with improved graphics, different decorations, and a beautiful nature of the stone jungle.