Version 1.7.1: Conquest quickplay, bug fixes and more!

Hello there bilge dwelling scally-rats
We've got a small update for you today which brings back Conquest quickplay along side some other tweaks and bug fixes.
Patch notes:
Conquest quickplay:
- Quickplay for conquest now works and can be used to quickly get into a conquest match
Gameplay improvements:
- Head-shot detection system remade which should result in much more consistent head-shots
Conquest tweaks:
- You now also spawn with 20 heavy cannonballs in your inventory
- Galleon sink speed decreased a little (now sinks a slight bit slower)
- Galleon cannon cool-down reduced from 20s to 15s
- Conquest now has calm music in pre-game and intense music during the match
- Conquest music now fades out when match has ended
- Ship sink ticket loss reduced from 350-500 to 300-400
- Curse no longer reduces cannonball damage in conquest (cannonball damage same as none-cursed)
Bug fixes:
- Ship alignment lines of previous sinking ship are no longer visible while using steering wheel of new ship on galleon
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused flag swap notification not to trigger
- Fixed a bug that caused no ship selection button to be highlighted (after going back to the main menu) when using the brigantine
Like this update? Let us know on Discord!
Changed files in this update