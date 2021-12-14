New features and bug fixes! - Alpha Build 0.0.30

Hi everyone! We are bringing you yet another update (0.0.30) in which we've focused on fixing the most glaring bugs and adding some new features suggested by our community on Discord!
Changelog:
- Wholesaler: added a list of items put into the shopping cart that appears after entering the wholesaler
- Wholesaler: you can now view a list of items in your shopping cart and those in your home
- Changed the discount range during a promotion from 30-80% to 15%-40% in order to avoid situations when buying the maximum upgrade to the wholesale discount cause the discount of 100%.
- The frequency of the discounts has been changed. From now on you will get a 50% chance to get a discount at the beginning of each day. The discount ends on the day it is created between 11:00 and 23:00. You can receive discounts from the 3rd day of the game.
- You will no longer receive empty emails
- You can now expand the list of unpacked packages
- You will no longer get tired when unpacking items
- Fixed a bug that prevented the unloading of a large forklift
If you find any new bugs or have some additional suggestions about the game, feel free to let us know here on Steam or our Discord server!
