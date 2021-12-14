 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Black Forest update for 14 December 2021

Small bugfix and balance update

Share · View all patches · Build 7883245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Graveyard on Ziegwald finally showing up properly.
  • Balance: Schramberg (easy) slightly more monsters
  • Balance: Slightly increased the number of tools used up during construction
  • Balance: Reduced stone wall requirements to 6 workers and 35 hours (from 8 and 40).
  • Balance: Updated monster waves on Ziegwald map
  • Added spoken dialog to Ziegwald mini-story event and fixed the tent spawning.
  • Game log now reports if peasants enjoy lunchtime (3rd meal)
  • Updated manual and fixed several manual links for buildings

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • I'm tracking a few cases where monsters glitch through walls.

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.