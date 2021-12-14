 Skip to content

Rhythm Brawl update for 14 December 2021

Alpha 3.2 - More Content!

Alpha 3.2 - More Content!

Build 7883144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some content

What's new

  • Added a new song, Cookies by Northern Born.

    ●Rocket Start - Cookies [Bass Rebels]

    ●Song -

    ●Download / Stream - https://www.bassrebels.co.uk/Cookies

  • You can now configure your controllers in the settings menu! (The controller doesn't work in the start, you would have to configure it first. I'm not sure if it would work it all as it's something i'm unable to test)

  • Improved the menu and some transitions.

  • Added an option to disable the note hitting sfx in-game.

  • Did some gameplay tweaks and changes.

If you encounter any furthur issues, especially regarding controller inputs, or would like to ask something, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server! :)

