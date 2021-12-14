Update 2.2

This patch contains minor fixes and improvements to the gamepad controls.
- Flip between menus with the gamepad's left and right shoulders
- Exit the game menu with the B button
- Added borders to the currently hovered shortcut and gallery button (So it's more obvious which one is selected)
- Fixed Triche's CG for real
- Fixed position of the speaking character's name in the Russian version
- Some typo fixes for the Russian version
Let me know if you spot anything else!
Thank you for your support, and remember to leave a review if you have the time.
We only need one more review to reach a "Positive" rating, and that would really help me a lot!
Changed files in this update