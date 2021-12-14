 Skip to content

Deep Sea Valentine update for 14 December 2021

Update 2.2

This patch contains minor fixes and improvements to the gamepad controls.

  • Flip between menus with the gamepad's left and right shoulders
  • Exit the game menu with the B button
  • Added borders to the currently hovered shortcut and gallery button (So it's more obvious which one is selected)
  • Fixed Triche's CG for real
  • Fixed position of the speaking character's name in the Russian version
  • Some typo fixes for the Russian version

Let me know if you spot anything else!

Thank you for your support, and remember to leave a review if you have the time.

We only need one more review to reach a "Positive" rating, and that would really help me a lot!

