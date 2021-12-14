Sell you parts - Update

Bugfixes

fix - Some car parts did not load in the right position fixed

fix - Radiator water temperature and engine oil temperature didn't work right after load game fixed

fix - Blue Poloska 621 front left wheel hub missing model, fixed

fix - Komsodrinks cosumer goods delivery didn't show money fixed

fix - Poloska 621 rearshelf should not fall through the ground now

New

added - You can buy car radio now at Komsodrinks Vehicle Repairs & Services (if it disappears again)

added - Able to sell sheet metal and plywood at some Builders Merchant (not all accepts it)

added - Able to sell car parts at any Vehicle and Parts shop

added - Map shows even more locations now

added - Military Police now gives you a harsh fine and confiscates your drugs if you are nearby

changed - Cargo weight got lowered

note:

If an item falls through the ground it respawn at the Garbage dump located near Kolovy