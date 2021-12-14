 Skip to content

Propnight update for 14 December 2021

Patch 1.0.7

Patch 1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.7 is now live!

• Player progress - fixed the reason for the loss of progress after a long game session. The team will monitor your reports to make sure the issue has been fixed

• Impostor and Survivor - fixed falling under the map after transforming into human form

• Impostor - fixed teleportation after transforming into human form

• Impostor - now a Survivor who has turned into a prop will be highlighted for Impostor in the same way as regular props

• Killers - fixed a bug due to which the Killer became slower after placing the Survivor on the Hypnochair or after the Survivor escaped from their hands

• Igor - fixed animations for attacking and placing the Survivor on the Hypnochair

• Medkit - fixed that healing progress could go to the end and get stuck there

• Banners - fixed incorrect display of banners

• Map Abbey - the size of the map is slightly increased

• Minor fixes for maps, rendering range and sounds

