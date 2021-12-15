 Skip to content

Dealer's Life 2 update for 15 December 2021

Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #32: Rugs

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #32! :dlgift:

Update #32

  • New Item Pack #23 - Rugs: 10 rugs which range in smell from your grandma's attic to pristine Ikea warehouse.

Since we are now preparing for the Big 1.0 Update this will be the last update for this year but expect another item pack right after Winter Sale. We wish you Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year! :)

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

