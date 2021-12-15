Free DLC Riley's Return out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7882905 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey Riders,

We hope you all are safe and sound. We would like to share some great news today as we just released a free DLC for Lonely Mountains: Downhill.

Please all welcome Riley’s Return - featuring a completely new trail for our beloved Mount Riley.

The new free DLC also comes with new challenges, achievements, leaderboards, resting spots as well as brand-new outfits, backpacks, and paint jobs for the new earth elemental set.

It also got its own little story trailer:

Riley’s Return is now available here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1746220

We hope you have a lot of fun with the new DLC and if you want to share your favorite path down the new trail with the community you’re welcome to join our Discord.

To celebrate the release of the new DLC we also have a huge 45% launch discount on the main game and 30% on our other DLC Eldfjall Island in case you’re still looking for Christmas presents.

Get the Main Game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/711540/Lonely_Mountains_Downhill/

And check out Eldjall Island here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1256740/Lonely_Mountains_Downhill__Eldfjall_Island/

You can also get them all in a handy bundle:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/16511/Lonely_Mountains_Complete_Bundle/

Stay safe and see you on Mount Riley!

Your Megagons