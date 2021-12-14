 Skip to content

S.I.N. Unit update for 14 December 2021

0.4.16-alpha

Build 7882889

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a text that makes it clear the first "house" you see is the Headquarters. Some players were afraid to even enter the HQ xd.

Fixed footsteps audio not working on standing animation.

Changed files in this update

S.I.N. Unit Content Depot 1724631
S.I.N. Unit Depot Linux Depot 1724632
S.I.N. Unit Depot Mac Depot 1724633
