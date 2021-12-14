Added a text that makes it clear the first "house" you see is the Headquarters. Some players were afraid to even enter the HQ xd.
Fixed footsteps audio not working on standing animation.
S.I.N. Unit update for 14 December 2021
0.4.16-alpha
Added a text that makes it clear the first "house" you see is the Headquarters. Some players were afraid to even enter the HQ xd.
